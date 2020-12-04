Advertisement

2016 Commerce National Bank robber sentenced to 30 years

Deshaun Winbush, 36
Deshaun Winbush, 36(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County District Attorney’s office says Deshaun Winbush, 36, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a Bryan bank robbery in 2016.

According to authorities, Winbush entered the former Commerce National Bank on University Drive pretending to open an account the morning of June 16. That’s when his accomplice, Damien Gore, entered the bank with a gun. They reportedly threatened to kill bank employees and forced the branch manager into the vault. The getaway driver and a lookout were caught by local authorities, but Winbush and Gore went back to Houston. Both were arrested within several weeks of the crime.

College Station police and the FBI investigated the case. Gore has already been tried and sentenced to 40 years in prison. The other two accomplices are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
52 new COVID-19 cases, 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized
COVID in Context: Dec. 4
COVID in Context: Both Texas A&M and Auburn have randomly tested 20% of students. Which one has had more asymptomatic spread?
COVID in Context: Dec. 4
COVID in Context: Dec. 4
Bremond ISD will be closed through at least Oct. 16 due to a rapid increase in positive...
Bremond ISD resuming in-person classes on December 7