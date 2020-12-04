2016 Commerce National Bank robber sentenced to 30 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County District Attorney’s office says Deshaun Winbush, 36, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a Bryan bank robbery in 2016.

According to authorities, Winbush entered the former Commerce National Bank on University Drive pretending to open an account the morning of June 16. That’s when his accomplice, Damien Gore, entered the bank with a gun. They reportedly threatened to kill bank employees and forced the branch manager into the vault. The getaway driver and a lookout were caught by local authorities, but Winbush and Gore went back to Houston. Both were arrested within several weeks of the crime.

College Station police and the FBI investigated the case. Gore has already been tried and sentenced to 40 years in prison. The other two accomplices are awaiting trial.

