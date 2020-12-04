37th annual Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive is happening in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Valley Communications is hosting its 27th annual Radio MASH toys Drive or " Make A Smile Happen” in the parking lot of the Post Oak Mall near Chuy’s restaurant.

The five-day event is held to collect toys as well as cash donations to benefit children in the Brazos Valley that would otherwise go without a toy under the Christmas tree this holiday season.

Brandie Alexander, the mid-day DJ for KORA-FM says the need is even greater this year “More families are struggling out there” says Alexander. She says the goal is to serve over 7,000 children “Our list is bigger than it ever has been in the past” says Alexander. She says that despite things looking and feeling different due to the pandemic they’re determined to make sure children in the Brazos Valley have a great Christmas. “So things look a little different out at the mash compound, all of our volunteers have masks and gloves on because we still want people to donate but we want them to feel safe about it.”

One difference this year, as opposed to previous years, is that new toys are preferred however used toys won’t be turned away. “We do have our volunteers in the toy doctor tents who are cleaning toys and making sure that they are prepped to be delivered to families. If you are unable to go out and purchase a toy Alexander says you can make a monetary donation and they will do the shopping for you. “Probably my favorite part about MASH is going shopping for toys for kids,” says Alexander.

