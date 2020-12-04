5-year-old in Anderson raising funds to purchase Christmas gifts for kids.

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Kerrington’s Kindness Shop is a local business ran by 5-year-old Kerrington Menges from Anderson.

Kerrington sells ornaments and bracelets, all with a special meaning.

“Kindness is cool, kindness matters, and kindness crew,” said Kerrington.

Kerrington’s Mom Tamara Menges says kindness is key in their household.

“We learn from the Bible that kindness is important and Jesus wants us to be kind to others and wants us to give to others and it’s way more important to give than receive,” said Menges “That’s really what we want to teach her.”

Mom says Kerrington is spreading love through her craft.

“We live in a hard world and it can be very scary and overwhelming to see how much evil and hate is in the world but one person can really change a lot,” said Menges.

Through purchases made at Kerrington’s Kindness Shop, Kerrington has raised more than $200 that she’s using for Christmas gifts for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Her mom and dad are matching that number to help even more children.

“She picked out five angels and she is really excited to shop for them,” said Menges.

Menges says she hopes others can learn from her five-year-old to spread kindness this Christmas.

“I hope anyone is inspired and is encouraged by Kerrington and her sweet little heart to go out and adopt some angels,” said Menges.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree still has more than 1,000 kids left to be adopted by Dec. 12.

Kerrington’s Kindness Shop still has products up for sale with proceeds going to help others this holiday season.

