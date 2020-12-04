52 new COVID-19 cases, 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 850 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 92 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,852 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,737 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 289 active probable cases and there have been 1,448 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,794. There have been 102,148 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 78 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Currently, there are 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 84 657 Brazos 850 9,794 Burleson 105 677 Grimes 130 1,405 Houston 70 580 Lee 38 301 Leon 42 453 Madison 45 870 Milam 34 673 Montgomery 3,807 18,648 Robertson 80 535 San Jacinto 3 258 Trinity 11 230 Walker 340 4,489 Waller 136 1,255 Washington 136 976

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 605 staffed hospital beds with 86 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 74 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 84 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 657 total cases and 561 recovered cases and 12 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 105 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 677 total cases, and 563 cases have recovered. There have been 9 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 130 active cases. There have been 1,405 total cases, 1,235 recoveries and 40 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 580 total cases of COVID-19. There are 70 active cases and 494 cases are recovered. There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 38 active cases. The county has a total of 301 cases, with 244 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Leon County currently has 42 active cases. The county has 453 total cases, with 395 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Madison County has reported 45 active cases. The county has a total of 870 cases with 810 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 673 total cases and 630 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 3,807 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 18,648 total cases and 11,238 recovered cases. There are currently 32 people hospitalized, and there have been 173 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 80 active COVID-19 cases, with 535 total cases. Currently, 447 patients have recovered and there has been 8 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 258 cases with 240 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 230 total cases with 210 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 340 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,489 total cases with 4,078 recoveries and 71 deaths.

Waller County currently has 136 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,255 total cases with 1,100 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 136 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 976 total cases with 786 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 40 new cases and 163 active cases on Dec. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 3,811 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 3, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 193,213 active cases and 1,003,141 recoveries. There have been 1,215,113 total cases reported and 11,017,447 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 22,000 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 193,089 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 3 at 5:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

