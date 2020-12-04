Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ollie

The shelter says Ollie is playful and sweet
Pet of the week for Dec. 4
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ollie is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2020. This little guy is about four months old.

The shelter says Ollie is playful and sweet. He came to the shelter as an owner surrender.

Aggieland Humane says Ollie will be neutered next week and is ready for his forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Ollie, you can fill out the adoption application here. You must have an approved application before visiting with any pets. Check out other adorable, adoptable animals here.

