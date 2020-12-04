Aggieland Humane Society receives over 100 donated trees from Texas A&M Forest Service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Forest Service spent Friday morning planting over 100 trees including species like desert willows, Mexican white oak and ball cypress on the property of the Aggieland Humane Society. This is all part of their “Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives” campaign.

Gretchen Riley with the Texas A&M Forest Service says trees not only benefit the environment but have health advantages for people and pets.

“They help reduce stress and anxiety,” said Riley.

She says the addition of trees will allow for a more tranquil experience for everyone visiting Aggieland Humane Society.

“By strategically planting trees in key places along walking trails and around this lovely pond, it allows pets, volunteers, and prospective pets owners to come and take advantage of these public health benefits,” said Riley.

