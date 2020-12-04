Advertisement

Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday

By Anna Mahan and Wade Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A World War II Veteran left the hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

Major Wooten turned 104-years-old the next day.

Wooten served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve shared stories about Mr. Wooten with you before.

[ READ MORE: Local WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday ]

Family members say after a few close calls this year, they are thankful to have him home, especially for the Christmas season.

Last year, he went back to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of storming the beaches there.

Happy Birthday, Major Wooten!

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
Gripped by surging pandemic, US employers cut back on hiring
Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in Bronx shootout. The suspect has died.
Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens get ready to give out coronavirus vaccines
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level