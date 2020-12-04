Advertisement

A&M student searching for missing pup after car wreck

Jordyn Miller’s dog, Lady Bird, went missing following a crash Wednesday on Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Jordyn Miller’s dog, Lady Bird, went missing following a crash Wednesday on Rock Prairie Road...
Jordyn Miller’s dog, Lady Bird, went missing following a crash Wednesday on Rock Prairie Road in College Station.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jordyn Miller and her friends are still searching parts of College Station looking for 9-month-old “Lady Bird” who went missing on Wednesday after Miller was involved in a car crash on Rock Prairie Road near Longmire Drive.

“We were just finishing up school work and on our way to Whataburger when I was t-boned. Lady Bird was in the backseat and the window was rolled down since she loves to stick her head out and when we got hit she jumped out of fear and fled and took off,” said Miller, a junior at Texas A&M University.

Miller and her friends have been in the area for the past couple of days searching for the puppy and her posts on social media have received hundreds of shares. She’s hoping to get a group of people together Friday evening around 5:30 to walk up and down Rock Prairie Road looking for the dog that has a distinctive large white patch of fur on her chest. Miller says she may have been seen last night in the area of A&M Consolidated High School.

There’s currently a $100 reward offered for her safe return.

If you spot Lady Bird, please don’t chase after her or call her by name. Just immediately call 979-204-9748.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Christmas movie filmed in Bryan, “Rekindling Christmas” streaming now
Texas A&M Football
SEC announces Texas A&M football games rescheduled for December
United Way of the Brazos Valley hosting free face mask drive-thru
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
52 new COVID-19 cases, 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized