A&M student searching for missing pup after car wreck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jordyn Miller and her friends are still searching parts of College Station looking for 9-month-old “Lady Bird” who went missing on Wednesday after Miller was involved in a car crash on Rock Prairie Road near Longmire Drive.

“We were just finishing up school work and on our way to Whataburger when I was t-boned. Lady Bird was in the backseat and the window was rolled down since she loves to stick her head out and when we got hit she jumped out of fear and fled and took off,” said Miller, a junior at Texas A&M University.

Miller and her friends have been in the area for the past couple of days searching for the puppy and her posts on social media have received hundreds of shares. She’s hoping to get a group of people together Friday evening around 5:30 to walk up and down Rock Prairie Road looking for the dog that has a distinctive large white patch of fur on her chest. Miller says she may have been seen last night in the area of A&M Consolidated High School.

There’s currently a $100 reward offered for her safe return.

If you spot Lady Bird, please don’t chase after her or call her by name. Just immediately call 979-204-9748.

