BCHD says COVID-19 vaccine could be here “within weeks”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is expecting to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the county “within weeks”.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says they have been optimistic based on the current trials’ progress.

“We are very pleased with the data that has come forth from the phase 3 trials, showing how effective these vaccines are. It’s very encouraging, and so it’ll be a wonderful tool in battling this devastating pandemic,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccines are expected in Texas the week of December 14. Of that 1.4 million, Dr. Sullivan expects Brazos County to get a certain amount and says the health district and local health care providers arse working on how to best prepare for that.

“These are two-dose vaccines, so we want to make sure that we have two doses so it’s an accurate vaccination for each of those recipients, and that it’s been widely disseminated,” said Dr. Sullivan. “It will need to be maintained in appropriate temperature too, so there are some logistical challenges that healthcare providers and health district self or are working through.”

In the meantime, Dr. Sullivan adds it is important to continue to practice mask-wearing and social distancing. Not just now, but also once vaccinated.

“A vaccine is a tool, it is not the tool, not the only tool. We are still going to have to maintain social distancing and mask-wearing. We’re going to need to maintain that for those who have not yet received a vaccine, so if we can continue those practices, it can work,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan also adds that the health district is aware of the need for testing around the holidays, as people try to prepare to potentially travel and see family. He suggests if you do get tested before, to get tested one to three days before traveling, and continue to practice mask-wearing and other safety precautions leading up to it. After traveling, Dr. Sullivan says if you can get a test, to do it.

“If there is a question, go ahead and test and that test should be done five days after the high-risk exposure time frame,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Free testing sites will continue in Brazos County through next week.

