Bikers and local businesses come together to raise money for 32nd annual Toy Run

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station along with numerous other businesses and sponsors came together to kick off the holiday season for a good cause. For the last 32 years, Ranch Harley Davidson has hosted what they call a toy run. Susan Gipson, owner says it not all about toys. “We interview needy families in the area and we provide their needs, it’s very little about toys and it’s more about family’s needs,” says Gipson.

She says the need is even greater this year prompting the organization to help more families.

“Sometimes people just get in a rough spot and they just need a bump to help them out and I think that’s important for a community to come together and do that says, Gipson.

They’re here!! Bring in canned for or monetary donation to our toy run, and get your picture taken with the Express... Posted by The Ranch Harley-Davidson on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Natalie Hall will Hall’s Smok’n Pit BBQ says she came out to help, hoping to make a difference in someone’s life. “We want to make sure that everybody gets touched in this community because this is what we do, we all stand together we all help each other and we make sure everybody’s taken care of,” says Hall. The fundraiser included performances from the Singing Cadets from Texas A&M University, Lion’s Pride Professional Wrestlers, and the Providence Iron Works Band. Santa & Mrs. Clause as well as the Express Clydesdales even made an appearance. The College Station Noon Lions Club performed visions screening and a silent auction was held.

The event was co-hosted by Express Employments Professionals along with several other businesses and vendors. All Donations will go to help the Brazos de Dios Harley Owners Group Foundation is a Charitable Organization that serves struggling families across the Brazos Valley during the Christmas Season.

Come check out our BEAUTIFUL Express Clydesdales this Thursday, 1 pm - 5 pm at The Ranch Harley-Davidson 4101 Texas... Posted by Express Employment Professionals - Bryan & Brenham, Tx on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

