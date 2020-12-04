Bremond ISD resuming in-person classes on December 7th

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Bremond ISD Facebook page, schools will resume in-person class instruction on Monday, December 7 following recent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week Bremond ISD went remote after more than 120 people were out, including students and staff. They originally planned to stay remote through the holidays.

School officials say their numbers have improved considerably and the CDC has relaxed some of its regulations.

