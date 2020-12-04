Advertisement

Bremond ISD resuming in-person classes on December 7th

Bremond ISD will be closed through at least Oct. 16 due to a rapid increase in positive...
Bremond ISD will be closed through at least Oct. 16 due to a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Bremond Middle School Principal John Burnett says the district will decide if they will reopen for in-person learning next weekend.(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Bremond ISD Facebook page, schools will resume in-person class instruction on Monday, December 7 following recent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week Bremond ISD went remote after more than 120 people were out, including students and staff. They originally planned to stay remote through the holidays.

School officials say their numbers have improved considerably and the CDC has relaxed some of its regulations.

You can find more information on the district’s website.

https://www.bremondisd.net/

