Burn Ban Update: Existing Burn Bans lifted for all area counties, excluding Lee

Walker County officials lifted the county’s Burn Ban Thursday morning.
All area counties' Burn Bans, excluding Lee, have been lifted as of 12/3.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Thursday evening (12/3), all area Burn Bans have been lifted, except for Lee County.

Lee County’s Burn Ban remains in effect until further notice. You can find the official order from the Commissioners Court here.

Walker County officials lifted the county’s Burn Ban Thursday morning. All other active Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley have been lifted, in part due to recent rainfall observations.

As of the latest drought monitor update Thursday, minor improvements were seen in our southern and eastern counties. Although pockets of severe drought encompass a decent chunk of the area, we’ll see if Wednesday’s rainfall (not included in this update) will help keep drought conditions at bay throughout the upcoming week.

As of the 12/3 Drought Monitor update, slight improvements have been observed in our eastern and southern counties.(KBTX)

Here’s a recap of rainfall totals for the month of November, and what has been recorded at Easterwood Airport so far in December:

Here's a look at rainfall totals for November and what we've seen so far in December at Easterwood Airport.(KBTX)

Though a few sprinkles or stray shower will be possible Saturday, most of the area looks to stay dry until another system moves through late next week.

Stay up-to-date with the Brazos Valley’s forecast with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

