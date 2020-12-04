Caldwell High art students part of Christmas tree display in Washington, D.C.

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Caldwell have designed Christmas tree ornaments that are now on display at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Twelve students had their creations selected for the Texas tree on display in the Nation’s Capital.

”I think it’s really cool that we got a chance to do this. Caldwell doesn’t get many options or opportunities like this,” said Trinity Fitzgerald, a Caldwell High School student.

Caldwell High is the only school in the state to have their art on display.

”We lucked out. Our superintendent had some connection that got our high school chosen to be the one and only school that represented Texas,” said Art Teacher Tammie Novasad.

She said it’s a bright spot for what’s been a tough year during the pandemic.

”I just think it’s an awesome opportunity for these kids that a lot of them don’t get out of Caldwell very much obviously we didn’t get to go anywhere with this competition but we’re getting some recognition on a much bigger platform,” said Novosad.

”I guess I feel like really good exposure for Caldwell,” said Dimon.

" I did an oak tree which is like a symbol of strength and an olive branch, which is a symbol of peace and the Texas Flag,” said Iria Micheaux, another student. “I hope they like it,” she said.

The students had not seen yet how their ornaments turned out on the Christmas Tree in DC. They told us Thursday they weren’t sure how their paper drawings would be transformed for the decorations. Our report is the first time for them to see how it turned out.

We’re told the Christmas trees on display were lit for the season Thursday afternoon.

