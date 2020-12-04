Christmas movie filmed in Bryan, “Rekindling Christmas” streaming now

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas movie filmed in Bryan at the start of 2020 is finally out. “Rekindling Christmas”, which stars a few Bryan locals, is available to watch on several platforms.

Ashley Atwood, Raini Rodriguez and Michael Patrick Lane all have ties to the Bryan College Station area, making the release of the movie that much sweeter for the local community.

“Rekindling Christmas” is the story of how “Annika Marshall (Atwood) was devastated 15 years ago when her college sweetheart, Jesse Winchester (Lane), left her to go play in the NFL, but now that Jesse has blown out his knee, he’s back as he’s the new head football coach at their alma-mater. It will take the help of Annika’s son TJ, every play in Jesse’s book, and just a pinch of Christmas Magic to gain her forgiveness and her heart.”

You can rent or buy the movie on Vimeo by clicking here. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime and Youtube.

Super excited to announce that it is officially the Christmas season and our Rekindling Christmas film is in now... Posted by Rekindling Christmas on Thursday, December 3, 2020

