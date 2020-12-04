Advertisement

Christmas movie filmed in Bryan, “Rekindling Christmas” streaming now

The movie can be streamed on Vimeo, Amazon Prime and Youtube
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas movie filmed in Bryan at the start of 2020 is finally out. “Rekindling Christmas”, which stars a few Bryan locals, is available to watch on several platforms.

Ashley Atwood, Raini Rodriguez and Michael Patrick Lane all have ties to the Bryan College Station area, making the release of the movie that much sweeter for the local community.

“Rekindling Christmas” is the story of how “Annika Marshall (Atwood) was devastated 15 years ago when her college sweetheart, Jesse Winchester (Lane), left her to go play in the NFL, but now that Jesse has blown out his knee, he’s back as he’s the new head football coach at their alma-mater. It will take the help of Annika’s son TJ, every play in Jesse’s book, and just a pinch of Christmas Magic to gain her forgiveness and her heart.”

You can rent or buy the movie on Vimeo by clicking here. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime and Youtube.

Super excited to announce that it is officially the Christmas season and our Rekindling Christmas film is in now...

Posted by Rekindling Christmas on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Pet of the week for Dec. 4
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ollie
Staff of the Aggieland Humane Society and Texas A&M Forest Service
Aggieland Humane Society receives over 100 donated trees from Texas A&M Forest Service
Jordyn Miller’s dog, Lady Bird, went missing following a crash Wednesday on Rock Prairie Road...
A&M student searching for missing pup after car wreck
Texas A&M Football
SEC announces Texas A&M football games rescheduled for December