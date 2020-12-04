City of Hearne looking to draw more businesses to the area

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The GATX railcar maintenance facility in Hearne already employees 300 people but new technology hardware that will be attached to railcars at the facility could create even more job openings.

GenRev Cycles Owner Dana Altimore says economic growth in Hearne is one of the reasons he started his business there.

“Hearne is such a great location. The potentials here I believe are just enormous and they have never been fully met and I was hoping to be apart of something, to see those potentials start moving higher,” said Altimore.

Altimore says big companies like GATX put Hearne on the map.

“It’s great for the city because the more people you have working industries like that, they’re going to buy homes, their kids are going to go to school here,” said Altimore.

Hearne City Manager John Naron says in addition to the company’s expansion the city has worked hard to draw more businesses to Hearne.

“From infrastructure improvements to modernizing our facilities that we have, you know getting GIS getting, Escada systems just numerous projects that prepare us to answer the questions that some of the bigger companies have,” said Naron.

Naron says the recent purchase of 86 acres to create a business park will also draw more businesses in.

“We’ll be able to use these acres as an economic development incentive for you to move your company here. Hearne is aggressively looking to bring jobs to our community,” said Naron.

Naron says by the beginning of next year three businesses will be up and running in Hearne creating more than 80 new jobs.

Altimore says most importantly Hearne small businesses will benefit from this growth.

“People you hire and bring in they’re going to spend money here, they’re going to buy and we want to see that certainly develop. We want to see our local businesses thriving,” said Altimore.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.