College Station volleyball season ends in Regional Final

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team lost to Fulshear 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 Thursday night in a Class 5A Regional Final match at the Merrell Center.

This was the first College Station played in the Class 5A Regional Finals. In 2013 College Station made it to the Class 3A State Tournament losing to Bellville in a State Semifinal match.

Fulshear advances to the State Semifinals to face the winner the Dripping Springs vs Canyon match that will be played on Saturday.

