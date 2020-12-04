Advertisement

Cougars to close out regular season vs Magnolia West at home

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station (8-1, 6-1) Cougar football team will close out the regular season Friday night at home as they host the Magnolia West (5-4, 4-3) Mustangs.

College Station is coming off a lopsided 61-20 win over Waller last week wrapping up the number 2 playoff spot in District 8-5A Division one.

While the outcome of the game won’t affect the Cougars playoff scenario, playing well is the priority.

“We know we’re in this year but at the same time you don’t want to back in and we are playing a very good football team and I think all of our attention is on this week and take care of our business because it is going to be a very tough game for us,” said Cougar Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

College Station takes a six-game winning streak into the game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas Dec. 14
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Another COVID-19 death reported, 91 new cases
Skylar Burrell, 30
Convicted burglar arrested for string of Bryan car break-ins
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience

Latest News

College Station volleyball season ends in Regional Final
College Station volleyball season ends in Regional Final
Cougars to close out regular season vs Magnolia West at home
Cougars to close out regular season vs Magnolia West at home
Wrecking Crew legend Steve Solari passes away
Wrecking Crew legend Steve Solari passes away
College Station volleyball season ends in Regional Final
Rudder rallies to win final game in 2020 over Lamar Consolidated