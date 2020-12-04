Cougars to close out regular season vs Magnolia West at home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station (8-1, 6-1) Cougar football team will close out the regular season Friday night at home as they host the Magnolia West (5-4, 4-3) Mustangs.

College Station is coming off a lopsided 61-20 win over Waller last week wrapping up the number 2 playoff spot in District 8-5A Division one.

While the outcome of the game won’t affect the Cougars playoff scenario, playing well is the priority.

“We know we’re in this year but at the same time you don’t want to back in and we are playing a very good football team and I think all of our attention is on this week and take care of our business because it is going to be a very tough game for us,” said Cougar Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

College Station takes a six-game winning streak into the game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cougar Field.

