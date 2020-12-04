COVID in Context: Both Texas A&M and Auburn have randomly tested 20% of students. Which one has had more asymptomatic spread?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both Texas A&M and Auburn’s football teams have been preparing for their match-up this weekend.

Each campus has also been preparing to tackle any COVID-19 cases that show up at their respective universities. To that end, both schools have random, sentinel testing programs that have already tested about 20% of each school’s student population.

In that random testing, 1.14% of tests at Auburn have been positive, and 1.69% of tests at Texas A&M have been positive for the virus.

Per each university's COVID-19 dashboard data (KBTX)

