Advertisement

CSPD Wives Association selling t-shirts as fundraiser for local police

The CSPOWA says the money go towards seniors scholarships and local police families.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Officers Wives Association is holding a fundraiser for local police families by selling t-shirts.

The t-shirts say “We Back the Blue” on them and are sold in both youth and adult sizes.

Rachael Clift says they came up with the idea to show the College Station Police Department that the community supports them.

“People have been doing small things, like food and stuff like that, and I felt like this would be a small way to show our support for officers and their families,” said Clift.

The money from this fundraiser will go towards the association’s annual senior scholarship for college, and to help out families of local police in need.

The fundraiser ends on January 3, and you can purchase a shirt here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas Dec. 14
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Another COVID-19 death reported, 91 new cases
Skylar Burrell, 30
Convicted burglar arrested for string of Bryan car break-ins
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience

Latest News

Debra and Daniel Lee, the owners of LUSH Lifestyle, present a $1,000 check to Ashley Flemings,...
New local lifestyle company presents check to breast cancer survivor who has inspired them
New local lifestyle company presents check to breast cancer survivor who has inspired them
New local lifestyle company presents check to breast cancer survivor who has inspired them
CSPD Wives Association selling t-shirts as fundraiser for local police
CSPD Wives Association selling t-shirts as fundraiser for local police
Bikers and local businesses come together to raise money for 32nd annual Toy Run
Bikers and local businesses come together to raise money for 32nd annual Toy Run
Thursday Night Weather Update 12/3
Thursday Night Weather Update 12/3