CSPD Wives Association selling t-shirts as fundraiser for local police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Officers Wives Association is holding a fundraiser for local police families by selling t-shirts.

The t-shirts say “We Back the Blue” on them and are sold in both youth and adult sizes.

Rachael Clift says they came up with the idea to show the College Station Police Department that the community supports them.

“People have been doing small things, like food and stuff like that, and I felt like this would be a small way to show our support for officers and their families,” said Clift.

The money from this fundraiser will go towards the association’s annual senior scholarship for college, and to help out families of local police in need.

The fundraiser ends on January 3, and you can purchase a shirt here.

