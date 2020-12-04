Advertisement

“For King & Country” hosting Christmas concert Friday night at Reed Arena

A special drive-in concert is happening, but it's sold out.
A big concert is happening in College Station Friday night. The first of its kind since the...
A big concert is happening in College Station Friday night. The first of its kind since the pandemic started.
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a big night at Reed Arena with the first concert of its kind since the pandemic started. Grammy-winning Christian Group “For King & Country” is performing.

Friday morning the stage was being set for one of the most popular Christian music acts in the world. For King & Country is hosting a special Christmas show at Reed Arena for just under 400 vehicles.

”We’re really excited. My wife surprised me with the tickets and I’ve actually been wanting to see King & Country for the past three or four years,” said Kyle Thigpen of College Station. He and his family are going after a performance earlier this year was cancelled

“We plan on putting some chairs in the back of the pickup truck and sitting out there and enjoying the concert,” said Thigpen.

Guests will have their own parking spaces. Event organizers said they’ve been making plans for a safe event for three months.

”This is our first live ticketed event that is a non-sporting event so we’re very excited about that,” said Darren Davis, Reed Arena General Manager.

KSBJ Radio is the sponsor and promoter of the event. Their President and CEO Joe Paulo said all staff working the event had health screenings that include temperature checks.

”People are going to be in their vehicles or close to their vehicles and then we’re going to be taking all of the necessary precautions to abide by local guidelines, you know there’s going to be social distancing, masks for all of the people working the event,” said Paulo.

The event sold out about three weeks ago.

“The opportunity for people to get out and to do something that makes them feel normal, not surprised it’s sold out,” said Thigpen.

The group is also performing two concerts Saturday in Houston. Both of those are also sold out.

For more details on the event, click here.

