Former Rockdale City Hall to be part of historic preservation effort

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - History is being preserved in Milam County.

The longtime former city hall building was the site of a ceremony on Thursday to bring it back to the way it once looked.

The Vision Historic Preservation Foundation just purchased the building from the city and wants to renovate and restore the building. They had a key exchange at the ceremony.

They hope to bring arts and businesses to the building which was erected in 1895.

It became vacant last year when the police department moved out.

“We see the building as a vibrant part of the Downtown Rockdale. We see it as an opportunity for renewal in Rockdale. We see the building as a cultural center around Rockdale,” said Collier Perry, Vision Historic Preservation Foundation Chair and Managing Director.

“You know this is an important economic development project for the city. We know that by improving the old city hall that it will also encourage other businesses to come to occupy our downtown buildings,” said Curah Beard, Vision Historic Preservation Foundation Fundraising and Marketing Manager.

Fundraising efforts for that four million dollar project will start in January.

We have more about the effort here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.