Advertisement

Holiday Events happening this weekend

The Brazos Valley has many events to get everyone in the holiday spirit!
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm(Fallon Appleton)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first weekend of December does not disappoint with local holiday festivities. There are plenty of activities to choose from, from First Friday to Christmas markets.

The following are holiday events happening this weekend.

December First Friday: Dec. 4

It’s time for First Friday once again! Head on down to Downtown Bryan to shop and dine at your favorite local stores and restaurants. Dance performances by Suzannes School of Dance wil start at 5:30 p.m. The Chocolate Gallery of B/CS is offering Hot Chocolate Bombs and Remax 20/20 is offering free pictures with Santa Claus. For more information on everything opened and offered during First Friday, click here.

Premiere Market for the Holidays: Dec. 4-5 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is back with their 8th Annual Premiere Market at the Brazos Expo Center. Filled with merchants from across the Brazos Valley, this market is the perfect place to pick up some Christmas gifts. With options like gift items, home accessories, designer fashion, gourmet food and jewelry there’s no way you’ll leave without finding the perfect gift. Tickets are $5 at the door, children 10 and younger are free. For more information, click here.

A Chanticleer Christmas: Dec. 4-6 from 7 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Friends of Chamber Music presents the GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer with an exclusive Holiday program, A Chanticleer Christmas. This holiday program is free, for more information on making reservations, click here.

Jingle on the Green: Dec. 6 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Jingle on the Green is an all-ages free holiday extravaganza at Century Square. Activities include free photos with Santa, Christmas music, special booths and activities from the Allumine Health Foundation, a hot chocolate station, and a toy drive in conjunction with the Midway Foundation and the Salvation Army. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Grimes County
A big concert is happening in College Station Friday night. The first of its kind since the...
“For King & Country” hosting Christmas concert Friday night at Reed Arena
Holiday shipping comes with deadlines, if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas....
USPS announces Christmas shipping deadlines
Angel Trees are located inside Post Oak Mall and the Walmart off Briarcrest.
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program approaching deadline
5-year-old Kerrington is selling bracelets and ornaments with proceeds going towards buy...
5-year-old in Anderson raising funds to purchase Christmas gifts for kids.