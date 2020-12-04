BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first weekend of December does not disappoint with local holiday festivities. There are plenty of activities to choose from, from First Friday to Christmas markets.

The following are holiday events happening this weekend.

December First Friday: Dec. 4

It’s time for First Friday once again! Head on down to Downtown Bryan to shop and dine at your favorite local stores and restaurants. Dance performances by Suzannes School of Dance wil start at 5:30 p.m. The Chocolate Gallery of B/CS is offering Hot Chocolate Bombs and Remax 20/20 is offering free pictures with Santa Claus. For more information on everything opened and offered during First Friday, click here.

Premiere Market for the Holidays: Dec. 4-5 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is back with their 8th Annual Premiere Market at the Brazos Expo Center. Filled with merchants from across the Brazos Valley, this market is the perfect place to pick up some Christmas gifts. With options like gift items, home accessories, designer fashion, gourmet food and jewelry there’s no way you’ll leave without finding the perfect gift. Tickets are $5 at the door, children 10 and younger are free. For more information, click here.

A Chanticleer Christmas: Dec. 4-6 from 7 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Friends of Chamber Music presents the GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer with an exclusive Holiday program, A Chanticleer Christmas. This holiday program is free, for more information on making reservations, click here.

Jingle on the Green: Dec. 6 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Jingle on the Green is an all-ages free holiday extravaganza at Century Square. Activities include free photos with Santa, Christmas music, special booths and activities from the Allumine Health Foundation, a hot chocolate station, and a toy drive in conjunction with the Midway Foundation and the Salvation Army. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.