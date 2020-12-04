Advertisement

Keeping that holiday feeling around, with a few showers possible Saturday

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
What a great way to wrap up the workweek! Mostly clear skies take us into Friday evening, so if you’re headed out for any Friday night plans, take the jacket with you. We’ll work our way down into the 40′s by about 7 p.m. with temperatures dropping throughout the evening. Like this morning, a widespread freeze is not expected throughout the overnight hours, but if you live in our northern counties/rural areas, plan on covering up sensitive plants again to be on the safe side. Pockets of patchy frost will be possible heading into Saturday morning.

Changes start to roll in Saturday as a weak disturbance moves across the state of Texas. We’ll see those changes in the form of additional cloud cover and a chance for a few showers. Although this disturbance will bring plenty of moisture into the upper levels of the atmosphere, that moisture will battle with drier air near the surface. We’ll keep eyes on how much moisture can make its way down to the surface, but overall the best chance of rain will come later in the day Saturday and lasting through early Sunday morning.

We’ll quickly clear things out for the rest of Sunday, with plenty of sunshine taking us through what’s left of the weekend. High pressure then sets in, and we’ll keep things quiet heading into the beginning of next week.

Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 36. Patchy frost possible. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower, mainly later in the day. High: 58. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

Saturday Night: 30% chance for light showers. Low: 40. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

