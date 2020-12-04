Mond named semifinalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BALDWIN, Maryland -- Record-setting Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Unitas Educational Foundation and presenting sponsor, A.O. Smith, announced on Friday. The Unitas Golden Arm Award is given annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback who is set to graduate with his class.

Mond, who is slated to graduate from Texas A&M later this month, has completely re-written the Aggies’ record book for passing and total offense over the past four seasons, and he has played a big role in Texas A&M’s 6-1 record and No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings. He also ranks No. 2 on Texas A&M’s winningest QBs list with 28 victories as a starter.

Mond, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, has completed 128-of-216 pass attempts for 1,573 yards with an impressive 16-to-2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio in 2020. Mond averages 244.6 total yards per game while leading one of the Southeastern Conference’s most balanced offenses.

Top 10 Golden Arm Award Candidates presented by A. O. Smith

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Mac Jones, Alabama

D’Eriq King, Miami

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Kyle Trask, Florida

Zach Wilson, BYU

The Golden Arm Award semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation’s charitable mission is to promote the game of football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.

In addition to honoring the top college quarterback, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., has awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to scholar-athletes from local area high schools both in Maryland and Kentucky. During one of the most unprecedented years of youth and college athletics, the Foundation remains committed to providing scholarships and financial aid to deserving athletes through 2020.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

To learn more about the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Foundation or Golden Arm Award. Additionally, please follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter (@GoldenArmAward) and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.

Golden Arm Award Season Timeline

December 11, 2020

Golden Arm Award Selection Committee to determine Top 5

December 19, 2020

Conference Championship Games

December 21, 2020

2020 Golden Arm Award Winner announcement

*Subject to change

About the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the season’s top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field - the award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation is an independent, 501 (c) (3) nonprofit charitable organization that was founded in 1987 by Hall of Fame quarterback, Johnny Unitas. In addition to honoring a player with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Foundation has awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to deserving scholar-athletes from local area high schools both in Maryland and Kentucky and strives to promote the game of football on all levels.