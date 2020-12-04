Advertisement

Morché Signs with OL Reign

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TACOMA, Washington – Texas A&M soccer standout Cosette Morché signed a contract to play with OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional side announced Friday morning.

Formerly Seattle Reign, the team is now run by OL Groupe, the parent company of French clubs Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. It marks Morché's first deal to play in the NWSL. She spent the last two seasons playing with Eskilstuna United DFF in Damallsvenskan, the highest division of women’s soccer in Sweden.

“This is great news for Cosette and all her fans like me,” Aggie head coach G Guerrieri said. “She came to Texas A&M because she wanted to be a professional footballer after college. She went to Sweden after graduation to continue her progression, and has now earned one of the most coveted spots in the women’s game – a place on an NWSL side and a great worldwide brand like OL Reign. I am so happy and excited for her.”

In her two seasons in Aggieland, Morché played all 4,168 minutes in goal, racking up a 35-7-3 record and 0.80 goals-against average with 20 shutouts.

As a senior, Morché ranked fourth in the nation with 12 shutouts. She recorded four consecutive shutouts to start the season, an Aggie first. She ended the year with a 17-5-1 record and 0.85 goals-against average.

During her junior season, Morché had a streak of 16 consecutive games in which she allowed one goal or less, which included a 14-match win streak. She ended the season with an 18-2-2 record, 0.75 goals-against average and eight shutouts. She posted a 9-1-0 record with a 0.68 goals-against average in SEC play.

Including two seasons at Louisiana, Morché played 75 NCAA Division I matches, logging a 47-21-6 mark with 36 shutouts and a 1.07 goals-against average.

Four Aggies were on NWSL rosters in 2020, including Shea Groom (Houston Dash), Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Mautz (Chicago Red Stars) and Ally Watt (North Carolina Courage).

