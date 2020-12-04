Advertisement

Rudder rallies to win final game in 2020 over Lamar Consolidated

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSENBERG, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers won their final regular-season game on Thursday night beating Lamar Consolidated 28-21 at Traylor Stadium.

After a Montavian Reed touchdown run in the fourth quarter and two-point conversion to take a 28-21 lead, the Rudder defense came up with a pair of big plays to secure the win. Gage Schwartz picked off a Mustang pass with 3:15 to go and then with 1:12 to play, Jeremiah Johnson records a 7-yard sack as the Rangers close out the season with a win.

Rudder closes out 2020 with a 6-4 overall record (their second-best season in school history) along with and 2-4 mark in District 10-5A Division II.

