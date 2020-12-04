Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program approaching deadline

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program has more than 1,000 kids left to be adopted this Christmas.

Dec. 12 is the deadline for gifts to be brought and dropped off at the Salvation Army warehouse where the old Bealls was located, in between J.C. Penny and Macy’s on the Holleman Drive entrance.

So far the Salvation Army has received more than 400 donations with plenty left to be turned in.

This year more than 2,000 angels signed up to be adopted.

Lieutenant Timothy Israel says COVID-19 has put extra strains on families this year and they’re wanting to make Christmas one less burden.

“We want to make sure they can still have the joy of Christmas morning and that celebration as well as not having to put themselves in financial hardships or to take financial risks in order to provide Christmas for their children,” said Israel.

Angel Trees are located at the food court in Post Oak Mall and at the Walmart on Briarcrest in Bryan. Angels can also be adopted online by clicking here.

