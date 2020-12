SEC announces Texas A&M football games rescheduled for December

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the schedule for football games for Dec. 12 and 19. These games were postponed earlier in the 2020 season and the rescheduling provides the continued opportunity for each SEC team to play 10 games in 2020.

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12, and the Texas A&M at Tennessee game has been rescheduled for Dec. 19

Game times have not been announced yet.

The schedule for other SEC games are as follows:

Schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 12:

LSU at Florida (rescheduled from October 17)

Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from November 14)

Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from November 14)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from November 21)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from November 28)

Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from December 5)

Schedule of SEC Football games for Dec. 19:

Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from November 14)*

Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from December 5)

Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from December 5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from December 5)#

SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT

