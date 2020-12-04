Advertisement

Texas A&M Football Schedule Update

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football takes on Ole Miss on Dec. 12 at Kyle Field then travels to Tennessee for the regular season finale on Dec. 19, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday.

Kickoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play ten games in the 2020 season.  The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to December 12.

Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Texas A&M at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and Texas A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

The Aggies (6-1) are currently ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee and AP and are No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Maroon & White are set to face off against Auburn on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

