Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game could be in jeopardy next week

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) -- According to WLBT-TV, Ole Miss has suspended all of its football activities until the middle of next week due to new COVID-19 cases within the program.

“With a few new positive cases being identified each day, the Ole Miss football program will pause team activities at least until Wednesday, December 9,” according to a tweet from the Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is in communication with the Southeastern Conference to determine how the suspension will impact its upcoming schedule.

The Rebels were not scheduled to play this weekend and did not announce how many new cases are causing the football program to pause.

