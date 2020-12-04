This week’s Classroom Champion is Amanda Scamardo.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Amanda Scamardo. The Mumford High School Senior has a 4.2 GPA, and is currently ranked second in her class.

“She’ very authentic. She’s not a follower. She’s definitely someone who’s going to do something for herself that is the right way. The right thing to do, and she’ll get anybody on board that she can. But like I said, it comes down to her just being a very genuine individual where she doesn’t have to fit in some mold. It’s her own person, she can just be herself, and she’s not afraid to be that person.” - Bradley Charanza, Teacher

“I don’t think that Amanda’s ever going to do something that she can not commit to doing 100 percent. Amanda’s 100 percent in the classroom, you know working on her grades. She’s 100 percent on the court...You know we do summer workouts in the summer, which is optional, four to five days a week, and Amanda does not miss a summer workout. That leads back to just being a leader you know, not expecting her teammates to do something she wouldn’t do herself. So, she doesn’t expect the girls to show up and her not show up. She’s here every single day in the summer anytime we open this gym up she’s here. And she wants to be here, you can tell she wants to be here, she’s excited to be here. You know I think she has big goals, I think she has big dreams, and I think that she knows she can reach them.” - Kourtney Welle, Coach

“I would say what motivates me in the classroom and on the court is definitely my competitiveness to win. I really want to win, and I want to succeed in the classroom and on the court. But for sure my coaches, and my family, and my teachers they believe in me so much. And they have faith in me, I don’t want to let them down, I want to make them proud. I’m definitely more of a vocal leader. I’m always communicating with my teammates and my classmates. I feel like positive encouragement goes a long way and a positive attitude can go along way. And a positive attitude can like be the difference between like something good and something bad,” said Scarmardo.

After high school, Amanda plans on attending Texas A&M University to study Education, and then she wants to become an Elementary School Teacher.

Congratulations to Amanda Scamardo of Mumford High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.