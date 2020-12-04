Advertisement

This week's First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach of the Bryan Police Department.

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach, a Patrol Officer with the Bryan Police Department.

He is an incredible example of officers in our community that are fully committed to their jobs and are always going above and beyond to serve others.

An avid fisherman, Kyle also enjoys motorcycles and surfing.

We salute this week’s First Responder Kyle Lukach.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

