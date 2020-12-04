United Way of the Brazos Valley hosting free face mask drive-thru

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) is set to host their fourth free face mask drive-thru event on Dec. 9. UWBV will distribute over 4,000 face masks during this event.

The face masks will be distributed in bundles of five, there is a limit of one bundle per car.

The event will take place on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in the Brazos Center parking lot. Registration and identification are not required to receive a face mask bundle. The staff at UWBV are asking that those who come to get a bundle to not leave their cars, staff and volunteers will pass the face masks through the passenger window.

Surgical masks for the event have been donated by Brazos County Emergency Management.

For more information on the distribution event, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.