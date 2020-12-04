Advertisement

United Way of the Brazos Valley hosting free face mask drive-thru

Surgical masks for the event have been donated by Brazos County Emergency Management.
(KBTX Staff)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) is set to host their fourth free face mask drive-thru event on Dec. 9. UWBV will distribute over 4,000 face masks during this event.

The face masks will be distributed in bundles of five, there is a limit of one bundle per car.

The event will take place on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in the Brazos Center parking lot. Registration and identification are not required to receive a face mask bundle. The staff at UWBV are asking that those who come to get a bundle to not leave their cars, staff and volunteers will pass the face masks through the passenger window.

Surgical masks for the event have been donated by Brazos County Emergency Management.

For more information on the distribution event, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
52 new COVID-19 cases, 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Deshaun Winbush, 36
2016 Commerce National Bank robber sentenced to 30 years
COVID in Context: Dec. 4
COVID in Context: Both Texas A&M and Auburn have randomly tested 20% of students. Which one has had more asymptomatic spread?
COVID in Context: Dec. 4
COVID in Context: Dec. 4