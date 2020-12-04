USPS announces Christmas shipping deadlines

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Postal Service has seen one of the busiest years on record between the pandemic, the election, and now the holiday season.

Customer traffic is expected to start increasing next week on Dec. 7, according to the USPS.

Some delivery services are limiting shipping from major retailers like Nike, Gap, and Macy’s, due to an influx of orders.

The postal service says if you want those packages delivered by Christmas, you’ll want to send them no later than Dec. 18 for first-class letters, Dec. 19 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express.

Another great resource offered by the Postal Service is ‘Click-N-Ship,’ a service that allows you to do everything from home and avoid the post office. The tool allows consumers to print their shipping labels at home, and schedule a time for a USPS carrier to pick it up from your home.

Information about this, shipping deadlines and more can be found on the USPS official website.

