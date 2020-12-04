Advertisement

USPS announces Christmas shipping deadlines

Customer traffic is expected to start increasing next week
Holiday shipping comes with deadlines, if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas....
Holiday shipping comes with deadlines, if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas. (WJHG/WECP)(WJHG)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Postal Service has seen one of the busiest years on record between the pandemic, the election, and now the holiday season.

Customer traffic is expected to start increasing next week on Dec. 7, according to the USPS.

Some delivery services are limiting shipping from major retailers like Nike, Gap, and Macy’s, due to an influx of orders.

The postal service says if you want those packages delivered by Christmas, you’ll want to send them no later than Dec. 18 for first-class letters, Dec. 19 for priority mail and Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express.

Another great resource offered by the Postal Service is ‘Click-N-Ship,’ a service that allows you to do everything from home and avoid the post office. The tool allows consumers to print their shipping labels at home, and schedule a time for a USPS carrier to pick it up from your home.

Information about this, shipping deadlines and more can be found on the USPS official website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Grimes County
A big concert is happening in College Station Friday night. The first of its kind since the...
“For King & Country” hosting Christmas concert Friday night at Reed Arena
Angel Trees are located inside Post Oak Mall and the Walmart off Briarcrest.
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program approaching deadline
5-year-old Kerrington is selling bracelets and ornaments with proceeds going towards buy...
5-year-old in Anderson raising funds to purchase Christmas gifts for kids.