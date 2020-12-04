Vanderbilt at Georgia Football Game Postponed

The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 5 has been postponed due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game will be rescheduled for December 19. Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).