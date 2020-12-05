Advertisement

Aggies to Face UTRGV Sunday

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas —Texas A&M men’s basketball closes out its three-game homestand to begin the season with a 3 p.m. matchup Sunday against UTRGV inside Reed Arena.

Texas A&M (2-0) is coming off a 73-66 victory Wednesday against Tarleton State and were led by sophomore Emanuel Miller and senior Savion Flagg. Miller recorded his third career double-double with a career-high 23 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Flagg added 21 points is averaging 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds through the first two games this season.

Senior Quenton Jackson is second on the team in scoring at 18.0 points per game, and freshman Hassan Diarra and sophomore Andre Gordon are tied for fourth at 9.0 points.

UTRGV enters the contest on a three-game winning streak after topping Our Lady of the Lake, 91-68, on Friday. Sean Rhea leads the Vaqueros with 15.3 points per game as Marek Nelson is averaging 12.0 points and Javon Levi and Quinton Johnson II are both averaging 11.0 points per contest.

UTRGV is led by head coach Lew Hill, who served as an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 1998-2003 before being promoted to associate head coach for the 2003-04 season. The Vaqueros are making their second trip to Bryan-College Station as the Aggies won the first meeting between the two schools, 78-60, in 2017.

A limited number of tickets to the game are available for purchase online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

