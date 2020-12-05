Advertisement

Bryan High FFA hosts petting zoo to educate community on agriculture

Child petting a sheep at Bryan High School FFA petting zoo along with adult.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School chapter of the FFA hosted a petting zoo Saturday on the baseball field of Bryan High. Pigs, horses, chickens, sheep, and cows were just a few of the animals on hand. Adults and children were able to pet their favorite animals as well as take pictures and play games.

The event was free and open to the public with strict health and safety protocols in place for social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitation. Appointments were encouraged to promote social distancing.

Cade Conrad one of the event organizers and president of the Bryan High FFA says they wanted to educate the community about the various animals and agriculture while having a fun and safe experience.

“We just wanted to give people in our community the opportunity to still experience and interact with agriculture even through the pandemic and also just kind of get away from all of the pressures of everything and kind of just come out and have some fun,” said Conrad.

