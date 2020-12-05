Bryan High FFA hosts petting zoo to educate community on agriculture

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School chapter of the FFA hosted a petting zoo Saturday on the baseball field of Bryan High. Pigs, horses, chickens, sheep, and cows were just a few of the animals on hand. Adults and children were able to pet their favorite animals as well as take pictures and play games.

Don’t forget about tomorrow! We hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/1gfhrFxH0F — BryanFFA (@BryanTx_FFA) December 4, 2020

The event was free and open to the public with strict health and safety protocols in place for social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitation. Appointments were encouraged to promote social distancing.

Cade Conrad one of the event organizers and president of the Bryan High FFA says they wanted to educate the community about the various animals and agriculture while having a fun and safe experience.

Happening Now until 3 pm. Free community-wide petting zoo on the Bryan High School baseball field. Hosted by @BryanTx_FFA Story tonight on @KBTXNews 3 at 6 pic.twitter.com/y0GtiXtg5P — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) December 5, 2020

“We just wanted to give people in our community the opportunity to still experience and interact with agriculture even through the pandemic and also just kind of get away from all of the pressures of everything and kind of just come out and have some fun,” said Conrad.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.