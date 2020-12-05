Bryan woman sets up mailbox in her yard for kids to mail letters to Santa

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local woman has set up a mailbox in front of her house for the community to come and drop their Christmas lists to Santa for the holiday.

Each letter dropped off will receive a returned letter from Santa, so be sure to put a return address and name.

Beth Milam, who organized this mailbox, says she wanted to do something special for the community because of the changes from COVID-19. Milam adds that getting to visit Santa every year was a magical moment for her in her childhood, so she wanted to try to recreate that this year.

“If even one child who gets a letter from Santa feels that way, my Christmas will be made. It’s just the tiniest thing you can do when you can’t leave your house,” said Milam.

The mailbox is located at 4335 Vintage Hills Drive in Bryan.

