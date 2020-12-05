“…But that’s not me”: Local author teams up with domestic abuse survivor to write new book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Survivors of domestic abuse often stay hidden in the shadows, but now one more is stepping into the light.

“I couldn’t be silent anymore because silence wasn’t healing me,” said Erika Shalene Hull.

Hull says she was in an abusive marriage for six years: abusive financially, sexually, verbally, and sometimes physically.

“He had degraded me so low,” said Hull. “He isolated me. I did not have friends or acquaintances—nobody, really.”

Years after she got out of the marriage, Hull met Bryan resident Cheryl LeJewell Jackson. Jackson has a Ph.D. in psychology and a passion for revealing these stories.

“We run across abused women all the time, and we don’t notice it,” said Jackson. “We don’t want to see it.”

The two formed an instant connection and decided to write Hull’s story of survival—together.

“I thought I was writing her story,” Jackson said, “and the more we got into it, I not only recognized my own story in hers, but I heard the stories of so many other women.”

As a team, Jackson and Hull recorded these stories of the different kinds of abuse, and with Jackson’s education, they went one step further.

“This is giving victims the words, the language to use,” said Jackson.

Hull says this kind of education is important to include in the book. She herself remembers talking to a social worker as she finally escaped, only tentatively being able to come to terms with what happened to her.

“[The social worker asked,] ‘Is there a threat of violence? Do you have access to money? Do you feel safe? Do you feel like you have a choice to say no?’” Hull said. “And the examples hit home.”

Still, it was difficult for Hull to accept.

“I looked at her and I said, ‘But that’s not me.’ And she looked at me and said, ‘But it is,’” said Hull.

Now, Hull and Jackson’s book entitled “...but that’s not me.” acknowledges these complexities and provides—they hope—a new way forward.

“We have got to break the silence,” said Jackson.

“If we don’t start recognizing it, how are we ever supposed to stop it?” said Hull.

The “…but that’s not me.” book launch party is Friday, Dec. 4 at the Chocolate Gallery of BCS at 211 N. Main Street in Downtown Bryan. The authors will also host a booth at First Friday the same night selling the books.

Order and learn more about “…but that’s not me.” and Hull and Jackson’s website, TheCornHerOffice.com. You can also check out Jackson’s website and Hull’s business.

Book trailer footage provided courtesy of Christian Collins at Pocket Square Media.

