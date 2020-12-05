Chance for a few sprinkles overnight Saturday, then a sunny, but chilly Sunday

The cloud cover worked its way back in Saturday, bringing in a few sprinkles and holding afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Take the jacket with you if you’re headed out for any Saturday evening plans, temperatures will fall into the 40s around dinnertime. As we head throughout the overnight hours tonight, we’ll monitor for a few more patches of drizzle and a light shower or two, mainly in our southern and eastern counties. As a weak disturbance moves across the state, clouds will quickly clear by wake up time Sunday, leaving behind plenty of sunshine.

Sunday looks to sit a touch warmer, but will still have that holiday feel. If you’ve been putting off the outdoor holiday decorating, it will be a great day to string the lights up or grab the inflatable! As high pressure sets in, the sunshine will allow temperatures to warm each afternoon into the beginning of next week, before we eye another disturbance later in the week.

Saturday Night: 30% chance for a light shower, then decreasing clouds. Low: 40. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear Low: 40. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

Monday: Sunny. High: 64. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.