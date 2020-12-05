Christmas in the Park kicks off with COVID-19 safety precautions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station kicked off its annual Christmas in the Park event Friday night.

The holiday event has been happening since 1983, and the College Station Parks and Recreation Department says it wanted to make sure that this year still happened.

To make it possible, the entire event was changed to a drive-thru experience.

“Practically one of the big is changes that we had to make a drive-through event, so people wouldn’t be together, because that’s one of the big things, you know, with everything happening with COVID-19,” said Recreations Manager Ana Romero.

Cars began lining up on Krenek Tap Road by 2:30 p.m., all making sure that they could be one of the first 3,000 cars to come through for free prizes.

Instead of being able to sit on Santa’s lap this year, he waved and wished a Merry Christmas to kids as they drove by.

Some new additions were a live nativity scene right at the entrance, hot chocolate kits, individually packaged stuffed animals, and arts and crafts kits.

Although things changed, one thing stayed the same; millions of lights were scattered around the park, in order to bring some Christmas joy to College Station.

“The effort they put out has paid back by the smiles they get from the kids, who just show that the Christmas spirit is alive and well,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

The event continues Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Click here for more information.

The parks department stresses this is a completely drive-thru free event. After this weekend, the lights will continue to be turned on, and city officials say that is when folks can walkthrough.

