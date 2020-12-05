College Station picks up 64-30 win over A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars built a 38-9 halftime lead and never looked back as they beat A&M Consolidated Friday night at Tiger Gym by 34.

College Station will host Brenham Tuesday night, while A&M Consolidated will travel to Rudder to take on the Lady Rangers. Both games scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

