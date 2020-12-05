College Station rolls in final regular-season game 70-28 over Magnolia West

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Magnolia West 70-28 in the regular-season finale Friday night at Cougar Field.

After a slower start than normal for the Cougars, the offense got rolling with a Jett Huff to Traylen Suel touchdown connection for the first score of the game. Roderick Brown then added a long touchdown run to go up 14-0. Marquise Collins punched it in from 1 yard out to take a 21-0 College Station lead to start the 2nd quarter. Brown added another long touchdown run and a receiving TD as the Cougars went up 42-14 at the half. College Station rolled in the second half to win 70-28 and eclipse the 70-pt mark for the 2nd time this season.

The Cougars are the #2 seed out of District 8-5A Division I for the postseason and will take on Sherman in the bi-district round of the playoffs. That game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Cougar Field. Magnolia West is eliminated from the postseason.

