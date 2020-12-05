Advertisement

College Station Rotary Club holds annual Clothing for Kids event

“Even though we can no longer walk with the kids through the store, it’s still a way for them to get the clothing that will get them through the spring”
Family receives bag filled with clothes, books and a blanket at the Target in College Station.
Family receives bag filled with clothes, books and a blanket at the Target in College Station.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of volunteers from the College Station Rotary Club filled the parking lot of the Target on Texas Avenue in College Station on Saturday morning to greet and give 70 children bags packed with clothing, books, and blankets totaling $150.

Car after car pulled up and waited in line to receive their numbered bag that awaited them on the curb. After receiving their bag they were given breakfast by Outback Steakhouse in College Station.

This year’s event was different due to the pandemic. Normally children and volunteers would walk the isles of Target and pick out clothing together but this year children had to give the clothing size and volunteers did the shopping for them. Nancy Dickey with the Rotary Club and one of the organizers of the event says that despite the pandemic she was glad that the event could go on.

“Even though we can no longer walk with the kids through the store it’s still a way for them to get the clothing that will get them through the spring,” said Dickey.

Jabot Colvin who also helped organize the event says he enjoys putting on the event every year, he says that even though he can’t be with the kids and see their smile he know they still made a difference. “It’s always a wonderful opportunity for us to serve these children and their families, allowing them to have a special Christmas this year,” said Colvin.

Target in College Station, along with the non-profit Books and a Blanket, and Outback Steakhouse in College Station helped sponsor the event.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Christmas movie filmed in Bryan, “Rekindling Christmas” streaming now
Texas A&M Football
SEC announces Texas A&M football games rescheduled for December
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
52 new COVID-19 cases, 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Child petting a sheep at Bryan High School FFA petting zoo along with adult.
Bryan High FFA hosts petting zoo to educate community on agriculture
The news of Selena’s death was a heartbreaking moment for fans here in the Brazos Valley, where...
WATCH: How Bryan-College Station honored Selena after her death in 1995
How Bryan-College Station honored Selena after her death in 1995
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Four deaths, 44 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County