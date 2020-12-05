College Station Rotary Club holds annual Clothing for Kids event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of volunteers from the College Station Rotary Club filled the parking lot of the Target on Texas Avenue in College Station on Saturday morning to greet and give 70 children bags packed with clothing, books, and blankets totaling $150.

Car after car pulled up and waited in line to receive their numbered bag that awaited them on the curb. After receiving their bag they were given breakfast by Outback Steakhouse in College Station.

This morning the College Station Rotary Club along with Target, Outback Steakhouse & Books and a Blanket held its annual Clothing for Kids event. This year 70 kids received a virtual $150.00 shopping spree at the College Station Target. Full story tonight @KBTXNews at 10 pic.twitter.com/WRkhTxnq7X — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) December 5, 2020

This year’s event was different due to the pandemic. Normally children and volunteers would walk the isles of Target and pick out clothing together but this year children had to give the clothing size and volunteers did the shopping for them. Nancy Dickey with the Rotary Club and one of the organizers of the event says that despite the pandemic she was glad that the event could go on.

“Even though we can no longer walk with the kids through the store it’s still a way for them to get the clothing that will get them through the spring,” said Dickey.

Jabot Colvin who also helped organize the event says he enjoys putting on the event every year, he says that even though he can’t be with the kids and see their smile he know they still made a difference. “It’s always a wonderful opportunity for us to serve these children and their families, allowing them to have a special Christmas this year,” said Colvin.

Target in College Station, along with the non-profit Books and a Blanket, and Outback Steakhouse in College Station helped sponsor the event.

