Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Bryan woman sets up mailbox in her yard for kids to mail letters to Santa
Bryan woman sets up mailbox in her yard for kids to mail letters to Santa
A&M student searching for missing pup after car wreck
A&M student searching for missing pup after car wreck
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- December 4, 2020
Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Grimes County
Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program approaching deadline
Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program approaching deadline