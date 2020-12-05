Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Grimes County
COVID-19 testing will be available through the month of December
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will be available at locations in Grimes County for the month of December.
An appointment is not needed to get the check-swab test. It is drive-thru testing, so those getting tested will stay in their car the entire time. The test is free, but a photo ID is required.
Testing will be available on the following days from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.:
Tuesday Dec. 8 - Thursday Dec. 10
Tuesday Dec. 15 - Thursday Dec. 17
Monday Dec. 21 - Wednesday Dec. 23
Monday Dec. 28 - Wednesday Dec. 30
Testing will be at the following Locations:
- Navasota
- Navasota Center
- 101 Stadium Drive
- Todd Mission
- City Hall
- 21718 FM 1774
- Bedias
- Bedias Civic Center
- 3652 Main St.
- Anderson
- American Legion Hall
- 102 Hill St.
