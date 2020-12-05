Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will be available at locations in Grimes County for the month of December.

An appointment is not needed to get the check-swab test. It is drive-thru testing, so those getting tested will stay in their car the entire time. The test is free, but a photo ID is required.

Testing will be available on the following days from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.:

Tuesday Dec. 8 - Thursday Dec. 10

Tuesday Dec. 15 - Thursday Dec. 17

Monday Dec. 21 - Wednesday Dec. 23

Monday Dec. 28 - Wednesday Dec. 30

Testing will be at the following Locations:

Navasota Navasota Center 101 Stadium Drive

Todd Mission City Hall 21718 FM 1774

Bedias Bedias Civic Center 3652 Main St.

Anderson American Legion Hall 102 Hill St.



Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.