Drive-up COVID-19 testing sites coming to Grimes County

COVID-19 testing will be available through the month of December
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will be available at locations in Grimes County for the month of December.

An appointment is not needed to get the check-swab test. It is drive-thru testing, so those getting tested will stay in their car the entire time. The test is free, but a photo ID is required.

Testing will be available on the following days from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.:

Tuesday Dec. 8 - Thursday Dec. 10

Tuesday Dec. 15 - Thursday Dec. 17

Monday Dec. 21 - Wednesday Dec. 23

Monday Dec. 28 - Wednesday Dec. 30

Testing will be at the following Locations:

  • Navasota
    • Navasota Center
    • 101 Stadium Drive
  • Todd Mission
    • City Hall
    • 21718 FM 1774
  • Bedias
    • Bedias Civic Center
    • 3652 Main St.
  • Anderson
    • American Legion Hall
    • 102 Hill St.

