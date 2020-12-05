Franklin headed to 3A Division II Semifinals after 56-33 win over Buffalo
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions got a trio of touchdowns from Seth Spiller and two from Bryson Washington including a punt return as they beat district rival Buffalo 56-33 Friday at Waco ISD Stadium to advance to the Class 3A Division II Semifinals.
Franklin (11-2) never trailed against the Bison and will face Waskom (12-1) in the 3A Division II Final Four next week with the day, time, and site yet to be decided.
