Franklin headed to 3A Division II Semifinals after 56-33 win over Buffalo

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions got a trio of touchdowns from Seth Spiller and two from Bryson Washington including a punt return as they beat district rival Buffalo 56-33 Friday at Waco ISD Stadium to advance to the Class 3A Division II Semifinals.

Franklin (11-2) never trailed against the Bison and will face Waskom (12-1) in the 3A Division II Final Four next week with the day, time, and site yet to be decided.

