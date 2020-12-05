Advertisement

Huntsville finishes the regular season unbeaten with win over Fulshear

Huntsville beat Fulshear 42-6.
(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Huntsville hosted Lamar Fulshear to finish out the regular season. Huntsville came out on top 42-6 to finish the regular season at 9-0.

The Hornets finished off their first drive of the game with a AJ Wilson to Matt Long touchdown to make it 7-0. Huntsville got on the board one more time before the quarter ended on a Jaylon McClain 1 yard TD run.

Huntsville went into the half with a 21-0 lead.

The Hornets are the number one seed out 10-5A Division II and will host Nacogdoches in the bi-district round Friday in Madisonville.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos County shortens quarantine guidelines for residents with COVID-19 exposure
Bryan police say the twin girls were repeatedly injured by their father, Justin Joel Hopper,...
Father, stepmother indicted on charges connected to girl’s death
Christmas at the BV Tree Farm
Light up your night with new Brazos County Christmas experience
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One new death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County

Latest News

Christmas in the Park kicks off with COVID-19 safety precautions
Christmas in the Park kicks off with COVID-19 safety precautions
College Station rolls in final regular-season game 70-28 over Magnolia West
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
2020 Brazos Valley High School Football Playoff Pairings & Results
College Station picks up 64-30 win over A&M Consolidated