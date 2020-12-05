Huntsville finishes the regular season unbeaten with win over Fulshear
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Huntsville hosted Lamar Fulshear to finish out the regular season. Huntsville came out on top 42-6 to finish the regular season at 9-0.
The Hornets finished off their first drive of the game with a AJ Wilson to Matt Long touchdown to make it 7-0. Huntsville got on the board one more time before the quarter ended on a Jaylon McClain 1 yard TD run.
Huntsville went into the half with a 21-0 lead.
The Hornets are the number one seed out 10-5A Division II and will host Nacogdoches in the bi-district round Friday in Madisonville.
