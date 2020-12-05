Mond, No. 5 Texas A&M finish strong in 31-20 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

The Aggies (7-1) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4), who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the top five at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.

Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance. He completed 18 of 23 for 196 yards, highlighted by two TDs to Jalen Wydermyer, and ran for 60 yards.

Seth Small iced the game with a 32-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining after an earlier miss had helped Auburn remain within a score.

Isaiah Spiller had his fifth 100-yard game of the current winning streak, gaining 120 on 20 carries. Devon Achane also ran for 99 yards on just nine carries. Wydermyer caught eight passes for 89 yards.

The Aggies took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter when Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain tipped the ball into the arms of tight end Wydermyer for a touchdown — instead of what could have been a game-changing interception.

Then Ainias Smith followed his 37-yard catch with a 4-yard run into the end zone. Auburn couldn’t muster any late offense or defensive stops after winning the past three meetings.

Bo Nix had a highlight reel play on one of his two touchdown runs for Auburn, but also overthrew a wide-open Eli Stove in the end zone.

After a 28-yard completion and a 20-yard scramble, Nix escaped the grasp of 325-pound defensive tackle Bobby Brown and appeared about to go down. Then he scrambled left and barreled into the end zone.

Nix passed for 144 yards and ran for 49.

Both quarterbacks ran for touchdowns late in the second quarter, but Mond struck last on a quarterback sneak with 24 seconds left for a 14-10 halftime lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: Got the offense untracked early after a rough outing against LSU even if it didn’t result in many first-half points. Mond was 11 of 34 for 105 yards in the last game, but completed his first eight passes this time. Had a whopping 29 first downs.

Auburn: Couldn’t stop the Aggies from racking up 271 yards in the first half but did make one big stand that resulted in a missed field goal. Defense gave up seven third-down conversions in 11 chances.

MOND’S MILESTONES

Mond joined Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott as the only quarterbacks in SEC history to record over 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their careers. He went over the rushing mark with a key third-and-9 run late in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies are still in the thick of the playoff race. The Tigers fell short of the kind of win that would have let them climb back into the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M is scheduled to visit Tennessee on Dec. 12.

Auburn is scheduled to play Mississippi State in Starkville on Dec. 12.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Ala.)

December 5, 2020

Team Notes

- Texas A&M’s 7-1 record against SEC opponents this season marks the most SEC victories in program history since joining the league in 2012.

- A&M finished the victory at Auburn with a season-high 313 rushing yards, the most since tallying 319 in the win over South Carolina last season.

- The Aggies racked up 174 rushing yards in the first half, tallying over 100 rushing yards in the first half for the fourth straight game and surpassing the 150 yard mark through the first two quarters for the second time this year (South Carolina, 153).

- The SEC’s leader in time of possession, A&M held a 16-minute advantage against the Tigers, controlling the game for 38 minutes.

- The win was A&M’s first non-bowl victory in the month of December since the Aggies topped Kansas State on this day in the 1998 Big 12 Championship game.

- Today’s captains at Auburn were LB Buddy Johnson, OL Carson Green and OL Ryan McCollum.

Individual Notes

- Senior QB Kellen Mond became just the third quarterback in SEC history to pass for over 9,000 yards and rush for 1,500 more yards in their career, joining Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott and Florida’s Tim Tebow. Mond was less than 50 yards away from both marks entering the game and upped his career totals to 9,148 and 1,513 yards, respectively, against the Tigers.

- Mond also joined the elite club of Prescott, Tebow and Johnny Manziel as the only SEC quarterbacks to pass for 60 touchdowns and rush for 20 more in their careers.

- Mond made it 17 career games with a passing and rushing touchdown after sending a 10-yard pass to sophomore TE Jalen Wydermyer in the back of the end zone in the first quarter and sneaking in himself to extend the Aggie lead before the half.

- Wydermyer’s 10-yard touchdown grab on A&M’s first drive of the game and later his 20-yard reception in the end zone upped his career total to 12 touchdowns, the most in program history by an Aggie tight end. He broke a three-way tie with Jace Sternberger (2018) and Martellus Bennett (2005-07) with 10 TDs apiece to take the record.

- Wydermyer’s pair of touchdowns marked his third multi-touchdown game of the season, fourth of his career.

- Sophomore RB Isaiah Spiller tallied 120 yards on the ground against Auburn for his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season and the 10th of his career.

- Freshman RB Devon Achane neared his first 100-yard game, finishing the game with a career-high 99 rushing yards.

- Junior S Leon O’Neal Jr. helped lead the defense with a career-high eight tackles. Senior DB Myles Jones also added eight takedowns which is a season-high for him, as well as senior LB Aaron Hansford.

- Junior DL Bobby Brown III has recorded a sack in all five games he has played in during A&M’s six-game win streak after getting to the quarterback late in the game at Auburn.

