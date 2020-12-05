Treat of the Day: Aggies appear in Netflix series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Galveston Professor Thomas Iliffe is featured in Alien Worlds, a new Netflix series available now that examines what we know about biology and civilization on Earth to speculate how extraterrestrial life could evolve.

He appears alongside his graduate student Fernando Calderon as they explore a cave that is believed to have been formed by a massive meteor that crashed into the area about 66 million years ago.

Iliffe’s cave diving segment in Episode 1 observes life in an underwater cave on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Iliffe has explored over 1,500 underwater caves, more than anyone else in the world. During his 40-year career, he has discovered more than 350 species of marine life.

